Wales' autumn Covid-19 vaccination programme will start to be rolled out across Wales from Thursday (September 1).

Care home residents and staff will be the first to receive the vaccine in an attempt to protect the country's most vulnerable ahead of the winter months.

Everyone who is eligible for the autumn booster will be invited for a vaccination by their health boards.

Similarly to earlier in the pandemic, invitations will be issued in order of vulnerability, with everyone eligible being offered a booster vaccine by December.

Who will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine this time?

Credit: PA

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine booster will be offered to:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 years and over

People aged five to 49 years who are in a clinical risk group

People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppression

People aged 16 to 49 who are carers.

Which vaccine will be used?

Eligible adults aged 18 and over will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine which protects from both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

Those eligible who are aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.

Where will the vaccines be administered?

Credit: PA

A variety of settings will be used including GP surgeries and vaccination centres.

What about the flu vaccine?

The winter respiratory vaccination strategy will ensure all those eligible for the autumn booster will also be offered the flu vaccine.

All those eligible for a flu vaccine will be offered it before the end of the year.

What is the Welsh government saying?

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "Our winter respiratory vaccination programme will help protect the most vulnerable in our communities from flu and coronavirus this winter.

"The Covid-19 booster campaign will start with those in care homes, alongside those working within the NHS and the social care sector.

"Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic - they have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.

"I want to thank everyone working in the NHS and other organisations who will once again lead efforts to protect the most vulnerable through vaccination.

“This year, we will once again offer an expanded flu programme, with 1.5 million people being eligible for a free vaccine.

"I would encourage anyone who is eligible to take up their invitation to help themselves.

“All eligible adults will be invited for their autumn COVID-19 booster via letter and text message from their health board by December and I would ask people not to contact their GPs about their invite so they can continue to focus on looking after people’s health.”