Almost 300 children at a primary school have been forced to temporarily relocate due to safety concerns at their building.

Reception to year six pupils and staff at Millbrook Primary School in Parret Road, Bettws, Newport were due to start their new term on Monday (September 5).

But they will now start on Thursday (September 8) in the former Brynglas adult training centre (ATC).

Newport City Council reported structural issues in the building over the summer which require further investigation.

It means 289 pupils as well as staff need to be relocated for their safety, less than a week before schools return to start the new academic year.

The council said the delayed return was to give school staff time to transform the former Brynglas centre into classrooms.

The council said they hope the relocation will be temporary and added that "every effort is being made to return the school to the Millbrook site as soon as possible."

A Newport City Council statement explained: "Transport will be provided from and to Bettws and hot meals will be delivered to Brynglas each lunchtime. Potential issues with the Millbrook building were identified in the summer term and, following further work in the holidays, it has been decided that more extensive surveys should be carried out to get a full condition report.

"To enable this to happen safely and to minimise disruption to the children’s education, it was decided to relocate the school. The nursery will remain in Bettws but will transfer to a building on Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael site near to Millbrook. It has been a challenging situation but Newport City Council and the school are doing everything possible to enable this essential relocation to take place safely and in the best interests of the school.

"This is intended to be a short-term measure and every effort is being made to return the school to the Millbrook site as soon as possible. The priority is to ensure the children and staff get settled into their temporary home so there is no impact on wellbeing or education.

"Parents and carers, staff and governors have been informed and will be updated whenever further information is available. Alternative arrangements are being made for the Flying Start provision on the Bettws site and information will be given directly to parents and carers."