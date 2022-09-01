A teenage boy is in hospital with "life changing injuries" and a man has been arrested following a crash in Fernhill, Mountain Ash.

It happened on the B4275 Aberdare Road at the bottom of the Fernhill Estate at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Police say a 16-year-old motorcyclist was in collision with a 41-year-old male driver, who has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury whilst driving without due care and attention.

Police appeal

South Wales Police is appealing for information following the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision who have not yet come forward or anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident or the manner of the driving of either vehicle prior to the collision. Call 101 and give reference 2200296415."