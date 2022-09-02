It promises to be an exciting weekend for wrestling fans as Cardiff gears up to host Clash At The Castle, the first major WWE UK stadium event in 30 years on Saturday.

Held at the Principality Stadium and Cardiff Castle, the event will bring together some of the biggest names in wrestling for an evening of trash talking, dramatic clashes and bruising stunts.

Here's a breakdown of all you need to know as Cardiff prepares to host the world-famous wrestling event.

The event is being held in the Principality Stadium with other events also at Cardiff Castle. Credit: PA Images

When does it start and how can I get tickets?

It all kicks off on Saturday (September 3) with events being held at both the Principality Stadium and Cardiff Castle, where there will be various activities including an opportunity for fans to meet some of their WWE favourites.

Doors open at 3pm for the main event at the Principality Stadium, with the wrestling action beginning at 5:30pm. All tickets for the event are being issued digitally and can be bought on the Ticketmaster website.

Will there be road closures?

The sheer scale of the event means there will be some level of travel disruption. A full city centre road closure will be in place between 12 noon and midnight, with Cardiff City Council advising anyone planning to visit the city centre to plan their journey accordingly.

How can I get there and where can I park?

Transport for Wales will be operating a full rail service on Saturday although travellers are advised to allow plenty of time and expect services to be busier than normal.

Parking facilities will be available at Cardiff Civic Centre, Sophia Gardens and there will be a park and ride service at Leckwith Stadium.

Civic Centre event day parking will cost £15 for motorists, with the car park opening at 8am and closing at midnight.

Disabled drivers are advised to use parking facilities at Sophia Gardens for the most convenient access to Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium.

Bus services will be diverted due to the city centre road closures, with travellers advised to check with bus operators for more information on any changes to services.

Events are being held at the Principality Stadium and Cardiff Castle Credit: PA Images

Can I take a bag into the stadium?

Principality Stadium bosses have said those carrying large bags will have to wait longer for entry to the ground for security reasons, with only small bags and handbags permitted.

The stadium's website has a full list of prohibited items, which includes selfie sticks, alcoholic drinks and any kind of pyrotechnics.

Also important to note for attending fans is that the Principality is a cashless stadium, meaning food outlets will only accept card payments.

Who are some of the big names in attendance?

The WWE wrestling scene is hugely popular in several countries across the world and has been drawing in crowds for decades.

The last time a major WWE stadium event was held was back in 1992 at Wembley Stadium in England, for the SummerSlam event.

Its popularity endures and this year's event promises to draw in large crowds from across the generations.

For those familiar with the WWE circuit, there is the prospect of seeing the likes of Triple H, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley.