Tributes have been paid to a "loving" father-of-two who died in a crash in Haverfordwest.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision on Freemans Way at around 5.30pm on Friday (26 August).

Motorcyclist Andrew Clark, aged 34, died at the scene.

Mr Clark's family said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Andrew Clark. He was far too young to be taken and had so much more life left to live. He leaves his two young daughters, his brothers and sisters, his partner and his puppy Loki.

“ Andrew was a loving father who doted on his two daughters. He worked hard to provide for them and was kind, generous and willing to help others. He was a joker and loved a laugh and banter."

Police want anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference: DP-20220826-338.

“Andrew loved his cars, motorbikes and spending time with his family.

“For many years, Andrew worked as a fisherman and enjoyed his time at sea and was always willing to offer his catch to his loved ones.

“Andrew will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence and support received which have offered comfort whilst we all come to terms with the sad news.”

Officers say anyone who was travelling on Freemans Way at the time or who may have dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference: DP-20220826-338.