ITV viewers are to get an insight into an ‘unique’ farming community with a new six-part series called The Mart.

Cameras have followed some of the families who run and rely on the Devil’s Bridge livestock mart near Aberystwyth over the farming season from February to September.

The village is visited by thousands of tourists every year. Travellers are drawn to the area by its famous waterfalls and the Vale of Rheidol steam railway.

But the farmers’ mart, perched on a hill above the village is called the community’s ‘best kept secret’ and ‘a special place where time has almost stood still.’

Devil’s Bridge Mart

Auctioneer Daniel Rees is the third generation of his family to run the sales. He explains: “It’s been great grandfathers selling to great grandfathers and grandfathers to grandfathers, fathers to fathers and now I’m selling to the sons of families that we’ve done busines with for generations.”

The auctioneer also explains why the Mart operates without computers. He says: “Most markets are computerised now. Well, we haven’t got electric here so we can’t be computerised but there is a lot to be said for doing it the old fashioned way.”

The Mart continues to thrive, despite the lack of technology.

Young farmer and Mart Secretary Mari Davies tells the programme: “I have grown up coming to the Mart with dad every Wednesday. It’s a big part of our lives and a lot of young people are coming. It’s stronger than it has ever been, I think.”

The Mart is a Slam Media production for ITV Cymru Wales. It will be broadcast on Sunday 4 September at 7.30pm and will be available afterwards on itv.com/walesprogrammes.