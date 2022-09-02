Six people have been taken to hospital after a car left a dual carriageway, collided with trees and burst into flames.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash on the A4232, near Cardiff, on Thursday (September 1).

South Wales Police said the incident happened on the section of the road between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith in the west of the city at around 11.35pm.

Only one car was involved, a grey Fiat Punto.

The road was closed for more than four hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene.

A statement issued by South Wales Police said: "We are investigating a road traffic collision which happened on the A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at around 11.35pm on Thursday, September 1.

"The single vehicle collision involved a grey Fiat Punto which left the carriageway, collided with trees and burst into flames.

"Six occupants from the vehicle were taken to the University Hospital of Wales where they are receiving treatment for their injuries."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 11.42pm and sent one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and the hazardous area response team to the scene.

Anybody with any information has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2022298022.