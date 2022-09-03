A learner driver has been sentenced after phoning his girlfriend during a police chase whilst driving her car.

Ryan Martin, of Llys Cennech, Llangennech, Llanelli, raced off from police after they signalled for him to stop, leading to a 12 mile long chase reaching speeds of 80mph.

During the incident, Martin drove the wrong way around roundabouts, took blind bends on the wrong side of the road and at one stage went through red lights at temporary road works.

A stinger device was used to eventually puncture the tyres and bring the chase to a halt.

In his police interview, the defendant - who only has a provisional driving licence - answered "no comment" to all questions asked.

Following a guilty plea, Martin was sentenced to 12 months in prison for dangerous driving and three months for taking a vehicle without consent - the sentences will run concurrently. No separate penalties were imposed for the licence and insurance matters.

The Judge said Martin had driven "dangerously over a significant distance". Credit: PA

He will serve up to half that period in custody and the remainder on licence in the community.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, with the ban extended by an extra six months to cover the time he will be behind bars, and must pass an extended test before he can get a full licence.

At Swansea Crown Court, Prosecutor Sian Cutter explained that on 30 January 2022 police noticed a Toyota Yaris driving "erratically" at traffic lights on Church Street and Station Road in Llanelli town centre.

After ignoring signals to pull over, the 24-year-old sped off and continued through Pembrey and on to Kidwelly.

Martin avoided the first stinger tyre-busting device, but the chase was brought to an end with a second.

The court heard the Toyota was a courtesy car which had been given to the defendant's girlfriend while hers was in the garage. She was unaware that Martin had taken it.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

He had one previous conviction for four offences - two counts harassment, possession of bladed article and house burglary.

Matt Murphy, for Martin, said the defendant had initially driven off from police because he feared a custodial sentence for taking his partner's car. He added his client now has a new partner and wants to be a supportive father to his two children.

Judge Huw Rees told Martin he had read letters submitted to the court, including from the defendant himself, and had no doubt there was another side to Martin's character, adding that the defendant was "contrite".