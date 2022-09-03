A man has been arrested after reports were made of a person carrying a gun through the capital.

Armed police were called to the scene on Tudor Street in Cardiff as a precaution on Friday (September 2).

South Wales Police received reports at around 1:20pm after a man was seen in possession of what looked like a handgun.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and taken to Cardiff Bay police station on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

It is thought that no one was injured during the incident.

South Wales Police explained: "At around 1.20pm today (02/09/22) officers responded to a report of a male in possession of what looked like a handgun, in Tudor Street in Cardiff. Officers attended, supported by armed police officers as a precaution.

"A 32-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station. There are no reports of any injuries."