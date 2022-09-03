More defibrillators have been introduced to train stations across Wales, the Transport for Wales has announced.

The work is the latest phase of plans to install over 200 defibrillators at stations and in communities through Wales, which began in February 2022.

The portable life-saving devices give a casualty's heart an electric shock after it has stopped beating, usually following a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to British Heart Foundation Cymru, there are around 2,800 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Wales each year, but just one in 20 people survive.

A circuit map to show where every defibrillator is being placed. Credit: Transport for Wales

Research shows that survival rates fall by 10% every minute without CRP or the use of a defibrillator .

It's also suggested that using the device within the first three minutes of a cardiac arrest can improve the chance of survival by 70%.

As part of this phase two, defibrillators will be rolled our across many train stations including Bangor, Cardiff, Conwy, Haverfordwest, Llanelli, Swansea, Wrexham and more.

It's hoped the circuit map will help NHS ambulance services direct members of the public to the nearest defibrillator.

More than 200 defibrillators are being introduced into stations and communities across Wales. Credit: PA

Lisa Cleminson, Transport for Wales’ Stations Director, said: “We’re proud to be rolling out defibrillators across the Wales and Borders network. These yellow boxes are vitally important in helping those who experience a cardiac arrest, be they TfW customers, colleagues or someone in the local community.

“We already have defibrillators in many of our stations across our network, and these additional new machines will become a valuable life-saving resource.”

10% Drop in survival rate every minute without CRP or the use of a defibrillator

70% Chance of survival if a defib is used within three minutes of a cardiac arrest

“We’re encouraging customers and community to support us in keeping this equipment safe and secure by being vigilant and reporting any incidences of vandalism immediately to British Transport Police by texting 61016.”

The project has been organised by TfW’s Rail Infrastructure Director Karl Gilmore, who added: “All of the defibrillators will be available 24 hours a day but, more crucially, they will all be listed on The Circuit so emergency services staff know where they are located.

“Our staff will be given training on how to use the defibrillators and we’re working with charities and other organisations to make sure we can roll out training into communities.”