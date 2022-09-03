Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in north Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed one person was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, two patients were taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital and one person was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd.

A section of the A4391 Rhosygwalia near Bala Lake in Gwynedd is currently shut in both directions, North Wales Police have confirmed.

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene including three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance.

The air ambulance has since landed at Stoke's Major Trauma Centre.

The Welsh Ambulance service confirmed they were called to a road traffic collision shortly before 1:50pm on Saturday (September 3).

Meanwhile, Wales Air Ambulance landed near the incident shortly after 2.30pm.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes where possible.