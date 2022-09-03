Tyson Fury has been spotted enjoying breakfast at a Valleys cafe ahead of a historic WWE event taking place in Cardiff.

The Gypsy King attracted a group of spectators to the cafe in Ynyshir, Rhondda at around 10am on Saturday (September 3).

He was joined by his head of security and former boxer Brendan Lyons.

The cafe, called Bruncheria, is run by Brendan's wife Kelly Lyons.

Fury marked the grand opening of the new eatery by cutting the ribbon over the weekend.

After finishing his meal, the 33-year-old left to head to WrestleFest 2022 in Cardiff ahead of the WWE Clash At The Castle face-off between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at the Principality Stadium.

Fury will be enjoying the event from his ringside seats.

Fury cut the ribbon as the new Valleys cafe officially opened. Credit: Brendan Lyons/Media Wales

Despite retiring from professional boxing after his win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, there's speculation Fury might re-enter the ring.

Potential opponents include World's Strongest Man Thor Bjornsson and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk who recently beat Anthony Joshua.