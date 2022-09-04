Group of six rescued from speedboat by Rhyl RNLI after engine failure
Six people have been rescued after their speedboat engine failed in north Wales.
The RNLI were called out to help following a 999 call by the group after their outboard engine stopped working about three miles out from Rhyl promenade.
The all-weather lifeboat at Rhyl was requested by the Marine Rescue co-ordinating centre at Holyhead.
Under the command of Deputy Coxswain Vinny Jones, it was launched at 2:50pm and arrived alongside the vessel 15 minutes later.
With an unusable engine, the group of six were all taken aboard the lifeboat.
A crew member was put aboard the disabled boat and a tow line was attached to prevent the vessel drifting into busy shipping lanes to Liverpool port, ensuring it reached the harbour safely.
Vinny Jones explained: "This was a smooth rescue with great co-operation between the RNLI, coastguards and Rhyl harbour master. It is a good feeling when the casualties and craft are safely returned to land."