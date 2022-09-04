Six people have been rescued after their speedboat engine failed in north Wales.

The RNLI were called out to help following a 999 call by the group after their outboard engine stopped working about three miles out from Rhyl promenade.

The all-weather lifeboat at Rhyl was requested by the Marine Rescue co-ordinating centre at Holyhead.

Under the command of Deputy Coxswain Vinny Jones, it was launched at 2:50pm and arrived alongside the vessel 15 minutes later.

A member of the RNLI was put aboard the disabled boat to help tow it back to harbour. Credit: Paul Frost/Rhyl RNLI

With an unusable engine, the group of six were all taken aboard the lifeboat.

A crew member was put aboard the disabled boat and a tow line was attached to prevent the vessel drifting into busy shipping lanes to Liverpool port, ensuring it reached the harbour safely.

Vinny Jones explained: "This was a smooth rescue with great co-operation between the RNLI, coastguards and Rhyl harbour master. It is a good feeling when the casualties and craft are safely returned to land."