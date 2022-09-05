The First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned the new prime minister that there is "no time left to waste" on tackling the cost of living crisis.

Mr Drakeford tweeted his congratulations to Liz Truss after it was announced that she had won the Conservative leadership race and become the UK's new prime minister.

But Mr Drakeford also included a plea in his message, saying that the newly elected head of state must work "with urgency" to help families with rising costs ahead of this winter.

In the tweet he said: "We now need to work together, with urgency, to tackle the #CostOfLivingCrisis and save millions from hardship this winter."There is no more time to waste - action is needed now."

Previously, Liz Truss said she would act within a week on the soaring cost of energy bills if she were to become PM. However she refused to set out any concrete detail as to what this action would look like.

In her victory speech, Ms Truss told Tory party members that she "will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply".

However relations between her government and Mark Drakeford's may not be off to the best of starts as during the leadership contest she described Wales' First Minister as a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.

She has also accused both the Welsh and Scottish governments of playing political games.

But Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies MS said he believed Ms Truss has the "stoicism required" to lead the UK through the months ahead.

He said: "Throughout her political career and this contest, we have seen someone with the tenacity, ideas, and stoicism required to lead the Conservatives into the next election and the country through a difficult period.

“There is a lot of work to be getting on with, especially in tackling the cost of living crisis, and I look forward to seeing Liz’s ideas put into action to alleviate the struggle millions are facing.

“It is now time to unite behind our new leader, and further build on our record of delivering for Wales and the wider United Kingdom.”

Liz Truss won 57% of the votes with 81,326, while Rishi Sunak secured 43% with 60,399. Credit: PA

Other Welsh politicians have echoed the sentiment of immediate action being needed to help those struggling with soaring bills.

In a joint statement, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS and the party’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said: "The new Prime Minister’s refusal to commit to concrete action on energy bills for weeks has made permanent damage to the UK government’s credibility ahead of a catastrophic crisis.

"Her cruel fantasy economics will secure her fate as the UK’s last prime minister.

“Let’s now skip the tedious pomp and ceremony – the first action of the new PM must be to slash energy bills by returning the energy price cap to pre-April levels and extend it to small businesses and charities. It is unacceptable that people are still in the dark about how they’ll pay their bills in a matter of weeks."

The Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS predicted "more chaos" under Liz Truss' leadership but said the new prime minister must help lower energy bills. The Lib Dem leader wants to see Ms Truss scrap the energy price rise in October.