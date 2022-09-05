People are being warned to expect disruption with short-term power outages and some localised flooding "likely" as thunderstorms are set to hit much of Wales.

The Met Office says most of south-east, mid and parts of north-east Wales will see stormy weather from Monday (5 September) afternoon through to the early hours of Tuesday.

Disruption to public transport, power cuts and flooding of homes and businesses could happen as a result.

It follows another night of thunderstorms on Sunday (4 September) where wet weather covered large parts of the country.

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place from 2pm Monday to 2am Tuesday. Credit: Met Office

Rain is not expected to amount to much more than some isolated, scattered showers on Monday until the later afternoon.

Then heavier bands of rain are due to move in from the west and south of the country, travelling north-east.

Conditions will clear on Tuesday morning for a dry start for most but more rain is in the forecast for that afternoon, with a risk of hail in some areas.

The Met Office warns that the rest of the week will see the "unsettled" weather continue, with more rain and thunder predicted.

Motorists and other road users are advised to take care and allow extra time for their journeys.

Delays to train services are also "likely", according to the Met Office.