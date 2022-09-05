A 34-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of a man who died from a stab wound.

Carrie McGuinness appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday where she spoke only to enter her pleas.She pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of Steven John Davies, 39, who was found dead by a neighbour just after 11am on June 15 at an address in Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd.

A post mortem examination later confirmed he had died from a stab wound.

Carrie McGuinness entered a not guilty plea to both charges against her Credit: Media Wales

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke remanded McGuinness in custody until a pre-trial review hearing on November 7.

A trial has been set for December 5 and is expected to last three weeks.

Following his death, the family of Mr Davies, nicknamed Hagi, released a tribute.

His mother Donna and sister Adrianne said: "My beautiful baby boy who has been tragically taken from us. We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated.

"Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again."Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone.

The body of Steven Davies was found by a neighbour at an address on Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd. Credit: Google Maps

"He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."Hagi was loved by all his family and friends and by anyone who met him. He was popular and so loved in the Rhondda and Pontypridd areas.

"You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Fly high with Daddy our boy xx.”