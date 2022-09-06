Power has changed hands today: both in a symbolic way involving the Queen and in the first practical steps of forming a government as ministers ready themselves for new jobs - or no jobs.

It's expected that Liz Truss will begin appointing her cabinet as soon as she returns from Balmoral, with many of the top jobs, such as Chancellor and Home Secretary, already earmarked for leading allies.

There's no word yet on who will be Welsh Secretary.

The incumbent is Robert Buckland who took over when Simon Hart quit in the rash of resignations which brought about the end of Boris Johnson’s time in Number 10.

Sir Robert switched teams during the leadership campaign, backing Liz Truss after previously supporting Rishi Sunak.

According to newspaper reports he had been offered the role of Northern Ireland Secretary but refused. What that means for his continued cabinet career isn’t yet clear.

Will Sir Robert Buckland remain the UK Government's Secretary of State for Wales as power changes hands? Credit: PA Images

When I asked him, he would only say that "It's going to be a matter for Liz.

"I've learned to expect nothing in politics. I've had my shocks, I've had my ups and my downs and I've learned to be very philosophical about what's going to happen next. So it's going to be up to her."

If Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies knows who will take the job, he wasn't saying when he was in London for Monday's leadership announcement.

He told me, “We are blessed with huge talent on the benches of the Conservative Party here in Westminster, as we've just seen in the leadership contest that's just undertaken.

"Let's see what the Prime Minister comes forward with for the new Secretary of State."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, was full of optimism for the future Credit: PA Images

Much has been written about the seemingly-impossible in-tray awaiting Liz Truss.

The prospect of scarcely-believable energy prices pushing huge numbers of people into poverty, the prospect of further industrial action ranging from rail workers to barristers, war in Ukraine and unresolved issues related to Brexit.

It's expected that the new Prime Minister will unveil a multi-billion pounds package of measures to try to ease the situation, including a possible freeze on energy prices.

But there will be intense scrutiny on any strings attached to such measures from someone who declared themselves opposed to “handouts” in favour of tax cuts.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb, who wasn’t a supporter of Liz Truss, thinks that's not to be taken too seriously as it “was a line that she used just once, very early on in the campaign.

"What we've seen throughout the summer is the situation around energy prices deteriorating.

"It's become much clearer the enormity, the sheer scale of the challenge facing her and her own thinking on this has developed.

"I would certainly be expecting something in the next two or three days, something very big, very significant from the government to address this problem of soaring energy costs."

It remains to be seen how the relationship may now change between the devolved governments and Westminster Credit: PA Images

What about the likely relationship with the devolved governments here in Wales and in Scotland?

It's a relationship that's often been tense and which became positively rocky under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

While it’s too early to tell how it will work out under Liz Truss, Stephen Crabb told me he believes she will "want to start off with a constructive note" whatever she might have said during the leadership contest.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford also said that he hopes for a "constructive" and "cooperative" relationship.

However, he added that it should be "A relationship that respects the fact that there are four different parliaments in the United Kingdom where we have to find common ground and work together."

It seems Liz Truss views things slightly differently.

During the contest she said that “We are not four separate nations in an agreement of convenience, as some would have us believe.

"We are one great country which shares a history and institutions, but also family and friends, memories and values.

"I would ensure that our entire family continues to get the attention, support, and investment that it deserves."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned new PM Liz Truss against what he sees as 'interference' in Welsh affairs Credit: PA Images

For many, particularly many Welsh Conservatives, that sounds like nothing more than proud Unionism and a wish to spread prosperity to all corners of the UK.

For many others here in Wales, that suggests a determination to interfere and undermine the devolution settlement, agreed in two referendums and in laws drawn up by successive UK Governments including those run by Conservatives.

Boris Johnson's government has unashamedly used post-Brexit changes to laws and funding arrangements to begin by-passing devolved governments, judging that most people don't care who decides or pay for improvements as long as they happen.

That judgement may prove to be correct and will certainly be music to the ears of many Welsh Conservatives.

But it is a political gamble and, as some Welsh Tories privately admit, risks portraying the party as "anti-Welsh."

As with so much else in her in-tray, how Liz Truss handles this relationship could have very long-lasting effects.