A new bride is determined to get as much value out of her wedding dress as possible by wearing it around the house and on the school run.

Christie Hewings married her partner Kyle last week and has been wearing the outfit ever since to do household chores.

She's even planning to do the school run and her weekly shop in it.

Christie, 32, from Newport she'd been in love with her dress ever since she first spotted it while browsing online earlier this year.

"I went to Belle Mariee in Porth in January and I already knew what dress I wanted," she said.

"I got it there and then on the same day. I was looking online and a lot of the dresses just weren't what I was looking for.

"If you're getting married you need to feel like a princess, and everyone at the shop made me feel like a princess every time I went there, they were so lovely.

"Every couple of weeks I would go up and try it on, and not want to take it off. I was probably a bit of a nightmare!"

Christie and Kyle married on Friday, September 2.

After their wedding, which took place at Celtic Manor Resort on Friday 2 September, mum-of-two Christie decided she loved her dress too much to put away forever.

"I was having a bit of wedding blues so I just thought why not," she laughed.

"I always said when I got it that I was going to wear it everywhere, but I don't think they believed me.

"I'm not one for being girly and dressing up normally but it made me feel a million dollars. So I thought why not [wear it after the wedding].

"I've done the hoovering and the wash up. It's actually a very heavy dress - I don't know how I've got anything done!

"I said I was going to do the school run and mow the grass with it on, but it's been raining so I don't want to get it wet.

"If I mow the grass I'll have to put a bag over the end of it. I'm going to do the Asda shop with it too."

Christie is determined not to let the dress sit dusty in her wardrobe.

While many would be too self-conscious of strolling out in public in their wedding get-up, Christie said she doesn't care.

"My partner knows I'm nuts and he just lets me get on with it," she laughed. "He helps me do up the back of the dress so I can wear it around the house.

"I really don't care what people think. If people don't like it, they don't have to look. You only do it once and you have to make the most of it.

"It was very expensive but it was worth every single penny."

Christie and Kyle's big day took place in front of 50 close friends and family before another 30 joined that evening.

She said her "nerves were shaking" on the day the pair, who got engaged last November, tied the knot but said they'd made the day really special.

"My stepdad passed away a year ago and my grandad passed away eight years ago so I had a memory table with their pictures and their favourite alcoholic drinks.

"I had their pictures at the end of the aisle as well. It was a nice touch.

"It was a small and intimate wedding with just our close family and friends. It was really good."

Christie said she and Kyle had just booked their honeymoon to Mexico but that once again weather had prevented her from wearing her dress out to her appointment.

But she said she'd be wearing it out at every opportunity once the weather cleared up, adding: "You have to get your money's worth!"