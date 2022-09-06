A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a premises in Gwynedd.

The infected premises is located near Arthog, Gwynedd, and has a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone around the area to limit the risk of disease spread.

Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared

Health experts say the risk to public health is 'very low' and the UK food standards agencies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

The deputy chief veterinary officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins, said: ”This sixth case of avian influenza in Wales in the last 12 months is cause for concern and evidence of the continuing risk that is out there to our birds.

“There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022 and keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place. There is always more that can be done to protect your birds.

“As we move into the Autumn and Winter, I urge you all to review the measures you have in place and identify areas of improvement. Think about risks from direct contact with wild birds, especially waterfowl, and also the things that could be contaminated by bird droppings – clothing and footwear, equipment, vehicles, feed and bedding. Make improvements where you can to prevent further spread of this devastating bird disease.

“Good biosecurity is always key in protecting animals from disease.”