'Sad day' as Cardiff restaurant run by prisoners set to close

A fine dining restaurant run by inmates at a prison has announced it is set to close, the charity behind it has announced. The charity behind the Clink Restaurant at HMP Cardiff said the restaurant will shuts its doors after more than ten years of teaching prisoners skills in both kitchen and front of house roles.It is understood the lease for The Clink Restaurant Cardiff cannot be renewed.

The charity behind the restaurant said it was a "sad day" as it announced the venue's closure Credit: Media Wales

The Clink Charity said it will continue to maintain its presence in Wales through supporting graduates of the Clink Restaurant into employment and through its Clink Kitchen scheme, which trains prisoners in prison kitchens to become qualified to work in hospitality after their release.In May 2022, it was announced that the number of Clink Kitchens across the prison estate had quadrupled since September 2021.

Supported by probation services, the Clink Kitchen scheme will expand into more prisons over the next year including HMP Cardiff and HMP Swansea, the charity said.Currently, there are 30 Clink Kitchens across the prison estate. The programme continues to expand with the next 20 due to open in the next six months.

The Clink charity works to help inmates develop their skills for work in hospitality upon their release Credit: Media Wales

Yvonne Thomas, chief executive of The Clink Charity, said: "It's a sad day for us – Wales is such an important part of The Clink.

"Over the last 10 years, we have trained more than 400 serving prisoners and people on probation, helped them to get and keep jobs, and to stop people offending."We would like to thank our customers and patrons in Wales for their wonderful support over the last 10 years.

"We look forward to continuing our work in Wales training people who have offended in partnership with Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service."