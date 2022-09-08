The First Minister has sent his best wishes to the Queen after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Mark Drakeford tweeted: "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

All four of the Queen's children are now with her at Balmoral Castle, along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, after doctors became concerned for her health.

Prince Charles and Camilla were staying nearby at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, while Prince William travelled up to Scotland to be with the Queen.

An armed police officer stands at the gates to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision. Credit: PA

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, tweeted: "Sending her my very best wishes. I know she will be in all our thoughts and prayers."

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said: "My thoughts and best wishes are with the Queen and her family during this difficult time."