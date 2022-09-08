How Wales came of age in the second Elizabethan age

Play Brightcove video

Rob Osborne reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, and how Wales changed beyond recognition during her 70 year reign

In the second Elizabethan age, Wales came of age.

When it began, Wales didn't even have a capital city. But when it ended, Wales had its own Parliament.

The link with Wales began when the Queen was a small girl.

Y Bwthyn Bach (The little cottage) was gifted to the young Princess Elizabeth in 1932. A treasured gift, it remains in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Generations of royal children have played in it.

The Queen outside Y Bwthyn Bach. Credit: PA

When she came to the throne 70 years ago, Wales was a different country. Heavy industry dominated.

Wales and the world witnessed the price of coal in 1966.

Tons of slurry from an old coal tip crashed into the village of Aberfan. 116 children and 28 adults were killed.

The Queen came, but days later. It is said that the biggest regret of her reign was not coming sooner.

The Queen visits the village of Aberfan, days after the disaster. Credit: PA

A personal highlight must have been the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. But by then, Wales was a changing country.

Welsh national consciousness was on the rise, demands for more recognition of the language, and some called for separation.

At her silver jubilee in 1977, she acknowledged the national mood.

"I number Kings and Queens of England and Scotland and Princes of Wales among my ancestors and so I can readily understand these aspirations", she said at the time.

"But I cannot forget that I was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

The country of 2022 is unrecognisable from the one of 1952.

But Elizabeth II remained a constant in an ever-changing time.

History will remember that it was during the second Elizabethan age that Wales came of age.