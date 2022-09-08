People have been evacuated from their homes and a man has been arrested following the discovery of a possible explosive substance in an area of Aberystwyth.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called at around 7.20pm on Thursday (7 September) after reports of a number of loud bangs coming from the vicinity of a property in the Loveden Road area.

Officers have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance and say he currently remains in police custody.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “As a result of further enquiries and advice from MoD explosives experts, we have implemented a cordon, which will see local properties evacuated.

“We are working with other emergency services and the local authority to minimise the impact on the community and bring this incident to a close as safely and quickly as possible.

“The local authority has set up a reception centre at Plas Crug Leisure Centre to support anyone displaced by the incident.”