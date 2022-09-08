The derelict house with a jungle for a garden that sold for double its guide price
A derelict home in Skewen in desperate need of work and that had grown a mini-jungle in its garden has sold for £63,500; double its initial guide price.
According to Paul Fosh Auctions, a dozen bidders battled to secure the house that lies buried under a mass of vegetation and in need of a complete and total renovation, both inside and out.The result was that the house in Skewen near Neath, South Wales, listed with a guide price of £32,000 sold for just under double that. The 61 bids shot the final purchase price up to £63,500.
Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said the renovation project attracted bids as soon as the lot went live: "Property investors and developers were able to see through the current condition of the overgrown property and were able to visualise it transformed into a lovely large family home."
Angie said buyers were not put off despite the house being encased in climbers and the ceiling being held up by jacks in various places:
"Paint is peeling and wallpaper is hanging from the walls," she said.
"Having said all this there is real potential in this large, semi-detached home."
The large property retains many original features and has a lounge, dining room and kitchen plus three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The attic also offers scope for conversion, subject to planning permission.Angie also pointed to the garden as a selling point for a future family home, but the new owner will have to take her word of it, as it is currently inaccessible and in need of a digger as well as a strimmer, but it too has huge potential hidden under the thick undergrowth.
Angie said: "Make no mistake, this is a major renovation project but with money and imagination it could be turned into a lovely family home after a complete refurbishment, including the attic subject to planning permission, and the garden is a real jungle but it has huge potential.""This extreme renovation project was sold with vacant possession, apart from the foliage. But for the winning bidder, if they have vision and a healthy budget, it has oodles of potential."