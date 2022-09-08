A derelict home in Skewen in desperate need of work and that had grown a mini-jungle in its garden has sold for £63,500; double its initial guide price.

According to Paul Fosh Auctions, a dozen bidders battled to secure the house that lies buried under a mass of vegetation and in need of a complete and total renovation, both inside and out.The result was that the house in Skewen near Neath, South Wales, listed with a guide price of £32,000 sold for just under double that. The 61 bids shot the final purchase price up to £63,500.

The house is in need of some remedial work Credit: Media Wales

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said the renovation project attracted bids as soon as the lot went live: "Property investors and developers were able to see through the current condition of the overgrown property and were able to visualise it transformed into a lovely large family home."

Angie said buyers were not put off despite the house being encased in climbers and the ceiling being held up by jacks in various places:

"Paint is peeling and wallpaper is hanging from the walls," she said.

"Having said all this there is real potential in this large, semi-detached home."

The home's auctioneers say the property sold for double its guide price despite the state of disrepair Credit: Media Wales

The large property retains many original features and has a lounge, dining room and kitchen plus three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The attic also offers scope for conversion, subject to planning permission.Angie also pointed to the garden as a selling point for a future family home, but the new owner will have to take her word of it, as it is currently inaccessible and in need of a digger as well as a strimmer, but it too has huge potential hidden under the thick undergrowth.

Angie said: "Make no mistake, this is a major renovation project but with money and imagination it could be turned into a lovely family home after a complete refurbishment, including the attic subject to planning permission, and the garden is a real jungle but it has huge potential.""This extreme renovation project was sold with vacant possession, apart from the foliage. But for the winning bidder, if they have vision and a healthy budget, it has oodles of potential."