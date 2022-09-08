The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has voted to ban transgender women from competing in female contact rugby.

The new policy means only those who were assigned female at birth will be able to compete in the women's sport.

It represents a shift from a previous rule which allowed transgender women to participate depending on the outcome of a medical process, including testosterone tests prior to registration to play.

Welsh rugby's governing body said recent peer reviewed research found evidence that there are advantageous physical differences between those whose sex was assigned male and female at birth, including in stamina, strength and overall physique. The WRU said the research suggests these advantages are still significant after testosterone suppression treatment.

The WRU said it will review the policy as new evidence, research and insights become available.

A WRU spokesperson said: "With the provision of non-contact formats of the game, coaching, refereeing and a wide range of volunteering opportunities, the WRU firmly believes there is a place for everyone in Welsh rugby and works hard and proactively on the vitally important area of inclusion throughout the game in Wales.

" There are currently no registered transgender players in the Welsh women’s game, but anyone affected by the latest change in policy is encouraged to contact integrity@wru.wales or visit the World Rugby policy page."