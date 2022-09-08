Wizz Air has announced two new routes to Bucharest in Romania and Milan in Italy from Cardiff Airport.

The budget airline will offer two weekly flights to both European cities from October 30.

A Cardiff Airport spokesperson described the news as "exciting".

Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager at Cardiff Airport said: “It’s very exciting to add a new country to our network map that has never been flown from Cardiff before, following Wizz Air’s decision to launch flights to Romania."

WizzAir launched its base at Cardiff Airport in April this year.

It comes just weeks after Wizz Air announced it would suspend many of its flights out of Cardiff Airport this winter.

The low-cost airline made the announcement blamed the “challenging macro-economic environment” and said up to 40 members of its staff at Cardiff Airport were being offered posts in other parts of Britain.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said at the time: “We are very disappointed to have to suspend several routes from Cardiff Airport for the winter season.

"Though these routes have proved popular through the summer season, it would not be commercially viable to continue to operate them through this coming winter due to the challenging macro-economic environment. This leaves us with no option but to pause these routes until next spring."