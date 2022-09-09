A gun salute has been held at Cardiff Castle in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen after her death at the age of 96.

At 1pm on Friday people gathered at the castle to watch the ceremonial event, with 96 rounds being fired to mark each year of the Queen's life alongside gun salutes across the UK.

At midday, churches across Wales were encouraged to ring their bells in tribute while some local authorities also opened books of condolence for members of the public to pay their respects.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside all Senedd buildings, in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay.

On Sunday, the Senedd will be recalled with Members of Senedd gathering to pay tribute to the Queen and reflect on her life.

The motion states: “That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other Members of the Royal Family.

"We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.”

On Thursday, the day the Queen's death was announced, flags at the Senedd were also lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

Tributes for the Queen have poured in from right across Wales since the news of her death.

ITV Wales spoke to people in Caerphilly, where there was an outpouring of sadness and grief as well as a sense of gratitude to the monarch for her service.

Play Brightcove video

"For me personally, she was a mother figure" one man said.

"She's been the Queen for as long as I can remember, and I think she was a genuinely nice lady", said another.

Several sporting events in Wales have been cancelled as a show of respect, including some rugby and football fixtures that had been scheduled to go ahead this weekend.

Flags at the Senedd fly at half mast in a mark of respect to the Queen Credit: PA Images

Speaking on Thursday evening, First Minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to the "long and exceptional life" of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: "It is with great sadness that people in Wales mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty has reigned over the united Kingdom and Commonwealth family upholding the values and traditions of the British Monarchy."