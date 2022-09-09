Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge created Prince and Princess of Wales

Play Brightcove video

King Charles III has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In his first address to the nation, the King said of his son and heir, William: “ Today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru. The country whose title I've been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life of duty.

"With Catherine beside him our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the margin to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The King added he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

King Charles III addressed the nation for the very first time in a prerecorded speech. Credit: PA

The new monarch addressed the nation for the first time at 6pm in a pre-recorded speech.

During the address, he said: "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother."

The King pledged himself to the “constitutional principles” at the “heart of our nation” and to serve the UK and other countries where he is head of state with “loyalty, respect and love”.

He said: “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

