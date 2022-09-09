Play Brightcove video

David Nott recalled his 'remarkable' experience with the Queen on ITV Wales' Face to Face in April

A war surgeon has recalled the remarkable way in which the Queen comforted him and held his hand a week after he returned from the "carnage" of Aleppo.

Speaking on ITV Wales' Face to Face programme earlier this year, David Nott - who has performed lifesaving surgery in some of the most dangerous conflict zones across the world - recalled the time he was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet Her Majesty The Queen.

Tributes continue to pour in for the Queen, who has died at the age of 96 Credit: PA Images

Having spent six weeks working in war-torn Aleppo in Syria prior to his visit, David Nott explained how he had been struggling mentally, and, after the Queen had observed his fragile state, went about making him feel better.

"When I came back [from Aleppo] there was a letter from the Queen saying to me would I like to come round to Buckingham Palace for a meal.

"So I did and of course it was only a week after I'd come back from this carnage and the contrast between the carnage and the beauty of Buckingham Palace was just a bit too much for me to cope with.

"And then not only that, sitting next to the Queen was something I couldn't cope with, I really couldn't.

"I suddenly was unable to speak, I didn't know what to say to her it was very difficult. I felt I just wanted to get out. I wanted to run.

David Nott has worked as a war surgeon in countries all over the world Credit: PA Images

"And she was very nice and she understood this. She looked at me sternly for a bit and then she held my hand, which was a bit odd, well I felt a bit strange at the time and then she said 'let's do something else shall we?'

"And then she turned around to the courtier and brought all the dogs in and so we just spent the whole lunch stroking the dogs, we didn't eat anything and she stayed with me the whole of the time.

"It was quite remarkable.

"I felt like she was like my mother and of course she's the mother of the nation and she looked on me as someone who needed help immediately."

Nott also recounted the experience in one of his books, telling of how the Queen - observant of the difficulty he was having - moved to put him at ease.

"We fed the biscuits to the corgis under the table, and for the rest of the lunch she took the lead and chatted about her dogs, how many she had, what their names were, how old they were", Nott wrote.

"All the while we were stroking and petting them, and my anxiety and distress drained away.

"'There', the Queen said, 'that's so much better than talking, isn't it?'"

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Tributes have flooded in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...