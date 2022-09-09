A number of sporting events in Wales have been cancelled following the death of the Queen, with more cancellations expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.

The Welsh Rugby Union has suspended all senior rugby matches over the weekend as a mark of respect.

The union say they fully support decisions by Cardiff, Scarlets and Dragons to suspend their scheduled friendlies.

Cardiff Rugby cancelled their pre-season friendly against Zebre Parma due to take place on Friday at Cardiff Arms Park.

In a statement the club said: "Thoughts and condolences of all at Cardiff Rugby are with the Royal Family, as we share in the nation’s collective grief."

A friendly between Scarlets and Dragons at Parc y Scarlets was also cancelled with supporters offered a full refund.

Mini, junior and under-18 matches already in place this weekend will be allowed to go ahead to avoid disruption, with a two minutes' silence to be observed before all matches.

The WRU said further decisions about when to return to play will be taken next week.

Football games due to take place today and over the weekend have also been postponed, a decision taken by the Football Association of Wales.

Games for Cardiff City, Swansea City and Newport County will all have to be rescheduled, as well as all Welsh league games and grassroots games.

It is not yet clear whether any fixtures will take place during the period of mourning.

Saundersfoot Triathlon was supposed to get underway on Saturday but has been cancelled, with organisers saying 'with the community at the heart of everything we do, we feel it would be completely inappropriate to deliver an event of such scale during a time of national mourning.'

IRONMAN Wales, which is due to take place in Tenby this weekend, is yet to confirm whether the event will go ahead, with participants told they will be contacted via email as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the Dragon's Back race, a 380km running race which started on Monday, will continue but will no longer finish at Cardiff Castle on Saturday.

Runners will now finish at Bute Park, outside the castle walls.

The Dragon's Back Race runs from Conwy Castle to Cardiff Castle but the event will now no longer finish within the castle walls. Credit: ©Montane Dragon’s Back Race® | No Limits Photography

Sport event organisers have been asked to use their own discretion around events after the UK Government's guidance on Friday morning, stating there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events during national mourning.

Stronger guidance has been published around sporting fixtures on the day of the Queen's funeral with the UK Government saying: "Organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

"They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions."