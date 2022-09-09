Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey are among a number of Welsh superstars to pay tribute to the Queen following her death at Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

Sir Tom said the monarch had been "a constant presence and inspiration throughout" his life. Dame Shirley Bassey said she will miss the Queen "deeply."

The UK is beginning a period of mourning to remember the life of longest reigning sovereign in British history.

Sir Tom, 82, said on Twitter: "Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence and inspiration throughout my life. She was a reassuring force in difficult times, her dedication was faultless and her commitment to duty was unrivalled.

"I am honoured and blessed to have witnessed her reign. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, and gratefully I say, long live the King."

'An unstoppable force'

Dame Shirley Bassey, 85, said: "There is a reason why Her Majesty The Queen was admired not just at home but across the world. Through triumph and adversity, her devotion to our country has spanned eras of unprecedented change.

"In all that time she remained steadfast, dignified, inspirational. Her courage was mighty, her example iconic. She was an unstoppable force.

"Your Majesty, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all that you have done. I shall miss you deeply. Dame Shirley Bassey."

The Queen shaking hands with Tom Jones in 1970, at the Talk of the Town in London's West End. Credit: PA Images

Wales footballer Gareth Bale has also tweeted, saying: "Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Rest in Peace Your Majesty."

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III led the nation with tributes to his mother on Thursday evening.

He spoke of his grief after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” in Scotland.

Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as he begins his first full day as the nation’s new monarch having spent much of his 73 years in preparation for the role.

The Queen visited Wales on many occasions with her last being in October 2021 to open the sixth session of the Senedd.

She insisted on being present in person for Royal Openings of Senedd sessions, even when officials suggested that she delegate it to the Prince of Wales.

The First Minister led tributes to Her Majesty on Thursday evening, saying "she will be sorely missed by many organisations for which she was Patron or President.

"We offer our sincere condolences to her children and their families on this sad occasion."

Welsh Conservative Leader, Andrew RT Davies, said the Queen had had an "unrivalled impact" on people across the world.

Mr Davies said: “The sad news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing will touch many families not just in the United Kingdom, but also across the Commonwealth and the world.

