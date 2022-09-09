As tributes flood in to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II, many will want to pay their own respects to the monarch who reigned for over 70 years.

Here is a list of the ways you can do that in Wales:

Books of condolence

The Welsh Government says books of condolence will be available for people to write messages across Wales and a virtual online book can be found on the Royal Family's website.

These are to close at the end of the day of the State Funeral, the exact date of which has yet to be confirmed.

Many local councils across Wales have also said books of condolence will be open for people to sign within their areas.

Cardiff Council says a book of condolence will open from 2pm on Friday at Cardiff City Hall.

Books of condolence have been opened across Wales for people to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. Credit: PA

Gwynedd Council has made its book of condolence available to sign online or by visiting Siop Gwynedd at the council offices in Caernarfon.

Torfaen Council has opened a book of condolence in the Civic Centre, Pontypool.

Rhondda Cynon Taff has opened books of condolence at Aberdare Library, Treorchy Library and Llys Cadwyn, Pontypridd.

Conwy Council has opened books of condolence at Bodlondeb in Conwy and Coed Pella in Colwyn Bay.

Carmarthenshire County Council will open books of condolence from Monday, September 12 at County Hall, Carmarthen; Llanelli Town Hall and the HWB, Ammanford.

Further information about books of condolence in your area can be obtained via your local authority.

Floral tributes

The Welsh Government says local arrangements are being made across Wales for the laying of flowers.

People are being asked to check their local authority's website for further details.

Members of the public who wish to leave flowers in the Welsh capital are being asked to do so at the main entrance of Cardiff City Hall.

Credit: PA Images

Flag flying

The Union flag and Welsh flag will be flown on Welsh Government buildings at half-mast. Local authorities and other bodies are being encouraged to follow similar protocol.

Flags are being flown at half-mast until the day after the State funeral, apart from the time between the start of the Principle Proclamation in London to the end of the Proclamation in Cardiff when they are at full mast.

Flags fly at half-mast outside the Senedd Building in Cardiff, Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA Images

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know