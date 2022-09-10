How different faiths in Wales are remembering the Queen

Play Brightcove video

Members of Cardiff's Hindu community have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

A candle-lit vigil was held on Friday evening (September 9) at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Grangetown.

Outside hundreds of people gathered holding candles and sang to remember the late Monarch.

Jayesh Kerai, who attended the vigil, told ITV Wales: "She was the diamond that kept this country going together and a steadfast rock. Without her is obviously heartbreaking but I'm sure Charles will be able to fill her legacy and continue doing a great job and move this country forward in this time of need."

People have also headed their local church to pay their respects to the Queen. Credit: ITV News Wales

Elsewhere, the Muslim community has also sent messages of condolence to the Royal Family.

A service was held at Dar-ul-Isra Mosque in Cardiff. One person that attended told ITV Wales: "Obviously the whole nation is devastated, it's not just one community, it's generally everyone to be honest. We all feel the same way about her, she was the Queen of the country."

There have been moments to pause and reflect at some of Wales' churches.