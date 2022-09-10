Play Brightcove video

Rob Shelley reports from Anglesey, where the Prince and Princess of Wales once lived

In his very first address to the nation, King Charles III announced that Prince William will succeed him as Price of Wales.

The King addressed the nation for the first time on Friday (September 10) in a pre-recorded speech - one day after the Queen's death - and unexpectedly announced the appointment.The title is traditionally awarded to the male heir to the throne - The King was made Prince of Wales five years after the Queen's coronation.

Then-Prince Charles was created Prince of Wales aged nine years in July 1958 and invested 11 years later at age 20, on 1 July 1969.

But King Charles wasted no time bestowing that title on his son and heir, immediately making William the Prince of Wales - and Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Some will welcome it as a sign of continuity, but there are others who believed the last true Prince of Wales died long ago.

Here is some reaction from the people of Wales at the announcement of the new Prince.

Play Brightcove video

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was looking forward to "deepening our relationship" with the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "King Charles III has enjoyed a long and enduring friendship with Wales.

"In his first public duty as Monarch, at this most demanding of times, he has bestowed the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son William.

"We look forward to deepening our relationship with the new Prince and Princess of Wales as they take on their new duties."

The King wished his youngest son and daughter-in-law well as he gave William and Kate new titles. Credit: PA

The new Princess of Wales has reacted to her new royal title, saying she “appreciates the history associated with this role”. Catherine described Diana as “an inspirational woman to look up to” following her engagement to Prince William in 2010. William, who lived and worked in Anglesey where he trained with the Royal Air Force, added at that time: “There’s no pressure because, like Kate said, it is about carving your own future. No one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes. What she did is fantastic. "It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that."

Newly reappointment Welsh Secretary, Robert Buckland, said the appointment reminds us of (King Charles') "own long and tireless service as our Prince since 1958" and offered a "warm welcome to our new Prince and Princess of Wales".

Katie Griffiths met the new Prince and Princess of Wales at their first public engagement at the RNLI Trearddur Bay lifeboat station on Anglesey.

The little five-year-old who presented them with a picture of the lifeboat they named is 16 now.

Katie told ITV Wales: "I was so excited because I was meeting a real prince and princess. He was just really, really lovely. I think he could tell I was a bit nervous - he just spoke to me and asked my name, he was really lovely."

Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas, a Welsh politician who served as the Leader of Plaid Cymru from 1984 to 1991, said Wales now has a "21st Century Prince and Princess" which he said was a "very important way of promoting the place".

He added: "I'm sure that William and Kate as a partnership will be very, very positive for Wales internally and also for external marketing."

'The people's democratic right to have a say'

Plaid Cymru's leader, Adam Price, hinted at discussions around the topic that could take place after the period of national mourning.

He said: "There will be time, in due course, for a public debate surrounding the title of the Prince of Wales. "It is Plaid Cymru’s long-held view that it should be the people’s democratic right to have a final say on this matter in an independent Wales. For now, Plaid Cymru’s thoughts are with the royal family as they grieve."

Many people have taken to Twitter to speak out about the continuation of the Prince of Wales title.

Ifan Morgan Jones wrote: "I must admit I expected the Prince of Wales announcement to be handled a lot more sensitively. Charles more than anyone would know how divisive it would be. I think a lot of goodwill among Welsh republicans due to the death of the Queen may have been squandered there.