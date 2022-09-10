How Wales is marking the proclamation of King Charles III

Wales holds a number of milestone events as Charles III is formally proclaimed King at a historic Accession Council on Saturday (September 10).

The wave of events and moments across the nation are in recognition of the new sovereign.

We are now in our second day of mourning following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth ll's death at the age of 96 on Thursday evening.

So, how is Wales marking the proclamation of King Charles III?

11am - Royal Gun Salute, Cardiff Castle

A Royal Salute of 21 rounds were fired in the grounds of the castle to coincide with the reading of Principal Proclamation in London.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed the monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, which was televised for the first time.

Flags in Wales were raised to full mast for the occasion, but will be lowered again on Sunday.

Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, Cardiff City Hall

Members of the public are being asked to leave their tributes and flowers for Her Majesty at Cardiff City Hall in the Welsh capital.

People from all over have travelled to pay their respects.

One tribute reads: "The Queen's death was a shock for people all over the world. She had a massive impact on not only children's rights but on the world. We thank her on behalf of young Wales."

Football matches cancelled (September 9-12)

All football fixtures have been postponed from the weekend, the Football Association of Wales has confirmed.

In a statement, the FAW said: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that this weekend's fixtures (9-12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

WRU cancels senior matches but grassroots can go ahead with a two minute silence (September 9-11)

The the Welsh Rugby Union has suspended all senior rugby matches in Wales this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

However, mini, junior and U18 fixtures can go ahead to avoid disruption but they are asked to observe a two minute silence.

In a statement, the WRU posted: "The suspension applies to all senior rugby scheduled to take place this weekend (9th/10th/11th September).

"The WRU is also fully supportive of decisions already taken by professional sides in Wales to cancel scheduled friendly fixtures.

"Mini, junior and U18 matches already in place this weekend do have permission to go ahead to avoid disruption to children and families, but clubs are requested to observe a period of two minutes’ silence before all matches.

"Further decisions about when to return to play will be taken next week in accordance with Royal protocol."