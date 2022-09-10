Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Hamish Auskerry

Pupils at Mount Stuart Primary School watched history unfold on Friday.

The children invited us into their classroom, as they learned about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

They had met the late Monarch last year and The Queen had visited the school in 2003.

Teacher Fahmeeda Bibi told ITV Wales: "They were all having conversations and feeling a bit like they needed to talk about it and it was so important because she was just such an amazing woman and such an important person to everyone in the UK."

The Queen on her last visit to Wales in October 2021. Credit: PA Images

The Royal Family were greeted by the pupils on the steps of the Senedd in October 2021.

The Queen was there to officially open the Welsh Parliament, following the Senedd election.

A year on, Year 6 pupil, Swetha said: "It felt quite sad but I felt very grateful for her because all these years she has been a very understanding and grateful and inspiring Queen."

Pupils start their full school day without the Queen with time to look back on her life. Credit: ITV News Wales

As life for the children begins without their Queen, history lessons begin to look back at her 70 year reign.

Year 6 pupil Joudi said: "We're going to have a new King. It's exciting but sad at the same time."