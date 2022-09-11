Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has recorded a version of the new national anthem, God Save The King, following the Queen's death.

The classical singer, 42, recorded the song at a small church in a remote part of Sussex for BBC Radio 4. It was played at the end of an extended World at One programme on Friday.

Jenkins, who performed many times for the Queen, said being selected to sing the new anthem was a "huge honour" - it is the first time it has been recorded since the death of Her Majesty on Thursday.

She said: “I have only the fondest memories singing the national anthem for Her Majesty The Queen, memories I will always cherish.

“While my heart is heavy with grief, singing this today for the first time is a huge honour and was sung with the belief that King Charles III’s reign will be happy and glorious.”

Katherine Jenkins previously received an OBE from the then-Prince of Wales Credit: PA

Jenkins added she had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The South Wales-born singer has performed at several royal occasions, including the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016 and during the Platinum Jubilee weekend earlier this year.

She was also among the stars to feature in the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

Following the news of the Queen's death, Jenkins posted a series of photos on social media of occasions when she had met the monarch.

She wrote: “On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal family and with my fellow Brits & commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for all you have given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, knowing just what to say in our darkest hours.

“You inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honoured to have sung for you and privileged to have known you.”