King Charles III will formally be announced as the new monarch in Wales with the proclamation taking place at Cardiff Castle on Sunday (September 11).

The ceremony follows the historic Accession Council in St James’s Palace during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

A procession made up of 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh, supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, will march from Cardiff City Hall at 11.25am to the castle before the proclamation is read in English and Welsh.

Taking place at noon, there will be a limit of 2,000 people inside the castle in the capital with access granted on a first come first serve basis.

Gates are expected to open at around 10am and close at 11.15am.

The proclamation will be read out in both Welsh and English. Credit: PA

Proclamations will also take place in other parts of the UK at about midday on Sunday.

After the readings, 21 rounds will be fired before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ national anthem.

It will be the third time in three days that canon fire has resounded across the city to mark both the Queen’s death and her son Charles’ accession to the throne.

Flags on the castle and council buildings, which were at half-mast, were returned to full-mast on Saturday to coincide with the Proclamation of the new monarch in London. Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday.

The Senedd has also been recalled on Sunday at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen, but all other business has been suspended until after the state funeral.

Several main roads through the city centre will be closed between 7am and 2pm, including:

Gorsedd Gardens Road from the junction with Park Place

Museum Avenue from the junction with College Road down to City Hall

King Edward VII Avenue up to the Glamorgan Building

City Hall Road in its entirety

Kingsway from the junction with North Road to the junction with Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East from the junction with Cathedral Road to the junction with Westgate Street

Saunders Road from the junction with St Mary Street

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street; Castle Street; High Street; Westgate Street; Quay Street; Guildhall Place and Golate. Where possible access will be maintained for residents and businesses

King Edward VII Avenue; Museum Avenue; City Hall Road; College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

You can watch Wales Proclaim the King as part of a special ITV programme: The Nations Proclaim The King on ITV.