The new Prince of Wales has pledged to "support the aspirations of the Welsh people" in a call to Mark Drakeford.

The First Minister of Wales spoke to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales by telephone on Sunday, September 11, after The King was formally proclaimed at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle.

The ceremony follows the historic Accession Council in St James’s Palace during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Mark Drakeford speaks during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Credit: PA

Mr Drakeford stood with the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan Rosaleen Moriarty-Simmonds, Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Thomas Lloyd, and Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, during the royal salute and a rendition of God Save the King.

During their telephone call, the Prince of Wales thanked the First Minister for his fitting tribute, on behalf of the people of Wales, to Her Majesty The Queen. Kensington Palace, in a statement, said HRH expressed his and The Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people, adding: "They will do so with humility and great respect."

The Prince told the First Minister of his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.

The statement continues: "The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

"They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex view tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle, Berkshire Credit: PA

"The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past.

"The Royal Highnessess look forward to travelling to Wales very soon, and to meeting the First Minister and other leaders at the earliest opportunity."

In his first address to the nation, King Charles confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.