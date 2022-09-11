Schools will close across Wales on the day of the Queen's funeral, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

It has also been announced that the Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday in Wales, as well as across the rest of the UK.

Adults across Wales could join school children in getting a day off.

However, people will not be automatically given a longer weekend, with slightly more complicated rules than a normal bank holiday.

Instead, it will be up to individual employers whether they give their staff the day off.

In a statement, the UK Government said: “This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer. There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday. We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work.”

Guidance issued from Westminster also says staff should discuss whether they will be given a day in lieu if they have to work.

Confirming schools in Wales will shut for the day, a spokesperson from the Welsh Government said on Saturday, September 10: "Schools are not expected to remain open on the bank holiday. It should be treated as any normal bank holiday."

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days before the funeral. From there, the funeral procession will make its way to Westminster Abbey, while her final resting place will be in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday September 19, starting at 11am.