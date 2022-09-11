Play Brightcove video

Watch Shenkin the goat march through Cardiff for the Proclamation of The King

Eagle-eyed viewers of the Proclamation at Cardiff Castle may have spotted a perhaps unexpected participant in proceedings - Shenkin the goat.

The goat is the official mascot for the Regimental Mascot of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh, and took part in the historic proceedings on Sunday, September 11.

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men from the regiment marched alongside Shenkin from City Hall to the Castle.

A goat is the traditional mascot for the Royal Welsh, with different regiments having different names for their goat.

Shenkin led the regiment into Cardiff Castle today Credit: PA

Official mascots have a regimental number and rank, and can be promoted and demoted like human soldiers - the current Shenkin is a lance corporal.

A former mascot was actually demoted after misbehaving during a parade.

However, they often outrank the soldiers themselves and can even receive a salary.

The salary goes towards his uniform, food and accommodation, which often (believe it or not) comes fitted with a radio and a sofa, according to the Royal Welsh Museum.

A goat from one of the other Royal Welsh regiments was even given up to two cigarettes a day to eat. This no longer happens.

The Royal Welsh, and previously its predecessors, have been using goats as mascots for centuries, with the tradition dating back to 1775 during the American War of Independence.

It is thought the original goat was adopted by the Royal Welsh at the Battle of Bunker Hill in the Independence War after straying onto the battle field.

Another story claims the tradition dates back to the Crimean War, when a soldier suffering from hypothermia stuffed a kid into their coat to warm up. The goat reportedly then made a noise warning him about activity from the Russian troops they were fighting.

When one goat dies, another is selected and then caught at the Great Orme in Llandudno, before going through months of rigorous training to become the new Shenkin.