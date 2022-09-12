King Charles III and the Queen Consort are to pay their first official visit to Cardiff following the death of Her Majesty the Queen on Friday, 16 September.

It will be the third of the couple's official engagements after attending ceremonies in Belfast and Edinburgh. Times are yet to be confirmed but here is a list of places the couple will visit in Cardiff.

1. Llandaff Cathedral

His and Her Majesty will first arrive at Llandaff Cathedral for a service to remember the life of Elizabeth II.

Prayers and a time for reflection will be held in the 12th century building, for the King and Queen Consort alongside some of Wales' most senior clergy.

The National Service of Remembrance will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The current building has been at Llandaff since the 12th Century. Credit: PA Images

2. Motion of Condolence at the Senedd

The Royal couple will then move onto the seat of the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd.

They will be greeted by the First Minister Mark Drakeford, Presiding Officer Elin Jones and members of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

King Charles III and The Queen Consort will also receive a Motion of Condolence.

It will be the first time Welsh politicians will be able to see the new monarch in the Senedd.

3. Visit to Cardiff Castle

A reception will take place at Cardiff Castle where the King will hold a private audience with Mark Drakeford and the Presiding Officer of the Senedd, Elin Jones.

The Welsh Government says the public are welcome to gather in the grounds of the castle, where the King and Queen Consort are expected to meet with the crowds after the reception.

Only the first 2,000 people will be able to attend the event in the Castle, the Welsh Government says.

The visit comes after Charles III was officially proclaimed as King in Wales on Sunday at an event at Cardiff Castle.

On the same day, William, the new Prince of Wales spoke of his "affection" for Wales and how it will be an "honour" to serve the Welsh people.

Prince William also spoke with the First Minister over the phone on Sunday, thanking him for his "fitting tribute" to his grandmother, following her death.

He revealed in the telephone conversation that he would be travelling to the country "at the earliest opportunity" to meet Mark Drakeford and other political leaders in person.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: "HRH expressed his and The Princess of Wales's honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people.

"They will do so with humility and great respect.

"The prince acknowledged his and the princess's deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George's life.

Kate and William at Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station, in Anglesey in 2011. Credit: PA Images.

"The prince and princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

"They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.

"The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales' proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.

"They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the royal family have made in years past."

Charles III was originally created the Prince of Wales by the Queen when he was just nine years old, with the title belonging to him for more than 64 years.

The title of Prince of Wales has long been used for heirs to the throne but it is not an automatic right and is the choice of the sovereign to award it.

Catherine, has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title.

Diana, was the last person to hold the title of Princess of Wales. Credit: PA Images

Tributes to the Queen were made by politicians during a special session of the Senedd on Sunday. Mark Drakeford said that growing democracy in Wales will be a lasting legacy of the Queen.

"We must look forward and use the strength we have here in this democratic forum of Wales to fashion that future, by drawing inspiration from those who have helped to make us what we are."

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies praised the Queen's "unique gift of being able to focus on you as the individual, have you at the centre of that conversation and make you feel that you're the person, the only person, talking to her in that room."

Following Her Majesty death, books of condolence have now been opened across Wales including one at City Hall by Council leader Huw Thomas.

An online book of condolence is available on the Royal Family's website.

