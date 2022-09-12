One of the Cardiff Three, Tony Paris, has died at the age of 65.

Mr Paris was one of three people who were wrongly convicted of murdering Lynette White more than three decades ago.

His death comes 10 years after the then Chief Constable of South Wales Police, Sir Anthony Burden, issued a formal apology.

Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller were also wrongly convicted of the murder. Credit: PA

The dad-of-four was convicted along with Stephen Miller and Yusef Abdullahi, who had all become known as the Cardiff Three.

Cousins John and Ronald Actie, who were also wrongly accused of the murder of Ms White, were acquitted following a trial in 1990.

Mr Paris' family confirmed he had died on Sunday (September 11), as they vowed to continue to raise awareness and fight for those who face injustice.

Tony's daughter Cassie wrote on social media: "I can’t believe I’m writing this… my dad Anthony (Tony) Paris has sadly passed.

"Anyone who knows me knows my dad is EVERYTHING to me. It was me and him against the world. I will continue to raise awareness and fight for those who face injustice in his name.

"I want to thank the family who were with me today, you know who you are. Please all send all the positive energy you have to send my dad to the light. I love you dada."

Tony Paris has a mouth swab taken in 2002 in a bid to end his association with the crime. Credit: PA

Mr Paris' son Anthony wrote: "Rest Easy Dad."

The Cardiff Three were jailed in November 1990 for the murder of 20-year-old Lynette White and were released two years later by the Appeal Court. Mr Paris' father died just weeks before he was freed in 1992.

As part of a special BBC documentary last year about the case, Mr Paris said: "It's important, 30 years down the line, because although we've had apologies before, now the whole world can see we are innocent and we are victims."

Jeffrey Gafoor admitted to the murder of 20-year-old Lynette White after a row over £30. Credit: PA

Following an inquiry into the original investigation which became the UK's biggest-ever police corruption trial, eight former South Wales Police detectives were found not guilty when the trial collapsed due to disclosure failings.

The original murder investigation was relaunched in September 2000. With more advanced forensic science, a DNA profile was made from a small trace of blood found at the crime scene but there were no exact matches.

However, one profile that stood out above the rest was Jeffrey Gafoor. He provided a sample and it proved the perfect match.

Before this and in the years after Ms White's murder, Gafoor became a lone figure and moved from Cardiff to a house in Llanharan.

When police arrested him in his home, they discovered he had taken an overdose and confessed: "Just for the record, I did kill Lynette White". The killing occurred after an argument over £30.