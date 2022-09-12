A teenager is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man who was found fatally injured at a house in Ammanford.

Officers were called to the scene in Treforis at approximately 8.50pm on Thursday, 8 September, following a report of a disturbance.

Cameron Lindley, aged 22, was found with fatal injuries.

Tyler Lindley, aged 19, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

The family of Cameron Lindley have paid tribute to him, saying: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle. We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.”

Tyler Lindley is due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, 12 September.