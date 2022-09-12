A heart-broken father accidentally killed his three-year-old son playing on his bike on the family farm an inquest heard today.

Little Ianto Jenkins was found with his bike still between his legs after being hit by his Dad's pick-up truck.

His father Guto, 32, was pulling away from the farm to make a delivery of top soil when Ianto was crushed under the trailer. The inquest heard how his head was severely injured in the horrific accident.

Dad Guto said in a statement that he was due to take Ianto with him on a delivery run. But the youngster changed his mind - and wanted to continue playing at the farm with his sister and cousin on their bikes.

Guto said he checked the mirrors and over his shoulder before pulling away in the silver 4 X 4 Volkswagen Amarok pick up.

“I did not see him at any point despite checking my mirror and over my shoulder...I did not see, hear, or feel anything unusual.

“I received a call from my mum saying ‘Ianto is dead’. It was the worst call of my life.”

Mr Jenkins, who worked for a building firm and ran his topsoil business on the side, had not even driven out of the farm when he received the devastating phone call in August last year.

He said: “I have no idea how Ianto came to be struck. I do not know what part of the trailer struck him.

“I still have flashbacks. There’s not a day that goes by I do not think of Ianto and the circumstances of his death at the age of three...It is a waking nightmare that I will live with for the rest of my life...The pain and guilt will not go away.”

The inquest in Llanelli heard that Ianto and his sister had been staying with his father at the family dairy farm in Efailwen, Carmarthenshire, after his dad had recovered from a bout of Covid-19.

His grandmother Menir Jenkins, 61, told the inquest she was working on her laptop in the farmhouse as a track and trace officer when she was alerted to the tragedy by Ianto’s older sister Seren who came in shouting “Mamoo(corr) Ianto is dead.”

She said: “She’s such a dramatic child I thought she was exaggerating and Ianto had grazed his knee.

“I could see him lying on the floor and I thought he had fallen off his bike and grazed his knee but as I got closer and was within a few inches I could see the back of his head was open.”

Mrs Jenkins said she covered Ianto’s body in a towel and then called her son to tell him he was dead. She then called other family members, including Ianto’s mum Chloe Picton, 27, who was away with her new partner at the time.

Mrs Jenkins said: “I told her I was so sorry it was so tragic and I hugged her and she hugged me back...She kept saying ‘I can’t believe it I want to see my baby.’”

Ianto was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death was given as a “significant head injury”. The inquest heard pathologist Dr Andrew Bamber said the injury showed the head had been hit by a “very heavy” object “consistent with a pick up truck and trailer loaded with soil.”

The jury was told that Ianto suffered other injuries to his upper body including a broken neck. The court heard it was not clear what stuck Ianto but blood was found on the trailer rather than the pick-up.

The jury, at Llanelli Town Hall, returned a verdict of accidental death after being directed by acting senior coroner Paul Bennett.

Mr Bennett said: “It would be remiss of me not to express my sincere condolences in person to the family, in particular to Mr Guto Jenkins, Meinir and Iwan Jenkins and Chloe Picton.”