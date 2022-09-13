Royal mourners were shocked when a flag flying at half-mast for the Queen was stolen from a remembrance garden.The Welsh red dragon flag was lowered to half mast following the Queen's death.Royal British Legion volunteer Richard Kendrick said he was devastated to find the flag's rope had also been set on fire at the Rhyl Remembrance Gardens in North Wales.He said it's "so sad someone would do this. Even if you didn't like the Queen what an awful thing to do."

Flags have been at half mast since the Queen's death was announced last week.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.A spokesperson for Rhyl Town Council said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear that the Welsh flag has apparently been taken from the town's Remembrance Gardens."The gardens are a place for people to go and reflect at any time of the year. Some may find it a particularly comforting place to be at the moment and this makes the flag's disappearance, if removed maliciously, all the more abhorrent."We would ask anyone who might have information on this to search their conscience and return the flag to its rightful place."