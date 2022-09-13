Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Cari Davies asks Wales manager Robert Page about Michael Sheen's speech.

A video of Michael Sheen which has gone viral on social media has been described as 'outstanding' by Wales manager Robert Page.

He told ITV Wales News he wants the Hollywood actor to join the Welsh team at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The two-minute clip has been watched more than 13 million times on social media.

He told our reporter Cari Davies: "He's coming to the first (World Cup) game with me. It's fantastic. I well up every time I watch it. I'd been in a meeting in Cardiff and my phone was going mad so I knew something significant had happened."

Robert Page thanked Michael Sheen for the speech that has been watched more than 13 million times on social media. Credit: ITV News Wales

In his speech, Michael Sheen referred to the fixture against England, saying: "Give them some Welsh sugar."

The Wales boss added: "Personally I want to thank him for doing that. I want to let him know that I appreciate what he's done there. Because we're on the map, but he's taken it to another level for us."