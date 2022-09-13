The King would not want the new Prince of Wales to go through what he did during his 1969 investiture, Wales' first Presiding Officer has said.

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas shared details of conversations he had with then-Prince Charles during his time as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, on Monday's Sharp End.

The comments came after King Charles III used his first public address to the nation as King, to appoint Prince William the new Prince of Wales.

Presenter Rob Osborne asked panel guests whether, given what the King went through as Prince of Wales in the 1960s, did they think he made the swift announcement to limit the debate or the discussions of anyone who would oppose it.

"I don't know the answer to that", Lord Elis-Thomas said, "but I can tell you in discussions with him when he was still Prince of Wales, when I had cultural responsibilities in the Welsh Government, one of the issues I did raise with him was that I hoped there would never again be an investiture in Caernarfon Castle.

"(Prince Charles) laughed and said, 'Do you think I want to put William through what I went through?'"

Ahead of Prince Charles' investiture in 1969, a protest movement grew in Aberystwyth - and there was even a bomb plot.

With a new Prince and Princess of Wales announced, discussions turned towards whether or not there will be an investiture.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said there's "no rush" for an investiture and that there is an "alive" debate surrounding the role - although he personally won't be taking part in it until the period of national mourning is over.

