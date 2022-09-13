The family of a man found dead in Newport last month described him as ‘the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone’.

Richard Thomas, aged 44, was found unresponsive at an address in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport on Wednesday 31st August by paramedics. He died from his injuries at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

Gwent Police said a murder investigation has now been launched. A 33-year-old man from the Newport area has been charged on suspicion of murder.

His family said they hope people will help police with their investigation.

In a statement, they described Richard as a 'kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met.'

"He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends. He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone. We will miss Richard’s sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone’s face, even those who didn’t know him. He knew how to make people laugh when they were feeling down."

DCI Steve Maloney, the senior investigating officer, said: “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the Shaftesbury area of Newport as enquiries are ongoing. Please do not be alarmed.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may know or have had contact with Richard in the days leading up to Tuesday 30 August and prior to his death. We’re especially keen to speak to anyone who has not been spoken to as part of this investigation to date.”

Officers are asking anyone with information or footage to call 101 quoting reference 2200299671 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.