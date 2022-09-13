Football and rugby will return to play in Wales after sport came to a standstill as a mark of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the postponement of matches over the weekend, Tuesday (September 13) will be the first time players can pay tribute to the Queen.

Cardiff City players, who will face Middlesborough away, are expected to show their respect ahead of the Championship game.

The same is likely for Swansea City players who will play Sheffield United at home at Swansea.com Stadium.

In a statement, the Football Association of Wales said: "Following the postponement of football fixtures at all levels over the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Football Association of Wales can confirm that fixtures at all levels of the game can resume as of Tuesday 13 September.

"Guidance regarding fixtures due to be held on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, Monday 19 September, will be provided in due course."

Grassroots clubs will also be paying tribute, with Waunarlwydd Galaxy under 6/7 and 8's players, coaches and parents planned to carry out a minutes silence ahead of their first training session back.

In a similar stance echoed by the WRU, players are asked to hold a two minutes' silence for the first games back and wear black armbands throughout the period of national mourning.

In a statement, the governing body explained: "The Welsh Rugby Union expects clubs across Wales to resume scheduled matches and rugby activities from the 12 of September (any matches scheduled for 19 September, the day of the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, should be rearranged).

"The WRU is grateful for the respect shown by the rugby community in Wales over the weekend (9-11 September) and suggests that where teams are playing for the first time since the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, that two minutes' silence is observed and black armbands are worn during this period of National Mourning."